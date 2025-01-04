Obanla Is Guest Speaker at Multistream Empowerment Summit

Share

The Liaison Officer to Ogun State government on local government matters, Hon Alex Obanla, is the Guest Speaker at the forthcoming Ikorodu Empowerment and Wellness Summit organised by Multistream Limited, the umbrella body of Jinja products.

The event billed for January 11, also has Barrister Biyi Otegbeye as the chairman of the Summit while the Executive Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government, Hon Adeshina Wasiu, is the Chief Host.

Already, the organisers have expressed the desire to inspire, motivate and expand the networking business opportunities of participants of the epoch event.

A gold ranked Independent Entrepreneurial Partner (IEP) of Multistream, Mr Friday Ibrahim, has stressed that the January 11, event could change the lives and fortunes of many of the participants for good.

Ibrahim stated that the advantages of the forthcoming event were enormous for participants.

“Apart from the seminar and training, prospective agents and other participants will be better educated about the Jinja products,” he said.

Not less than 100 people will be empowered at the January 11, event which is a deliberate aim of helping to better the lives of Nigerians.

The event is billed for O’Clean Events Place in Ikorodu.

Supervisor for Health, Ikorodu West LCDA, Hon Morenike Osokoya, is a special Guest at the event.

