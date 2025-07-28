Obanikoro Clocks 65, Tinubu Celebrates

Prominent Lagos Politician and Former Minister Of State For Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro clocks 65 today.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has extended a hearty congratulations to the senator, commending his service and contribution to Lagos state and Nigeria.

Tinubu described the Senator as a renowned and influential leader within the political landscape of Lagos state. He also applauded him for being a dependable stakeholder in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Senator Obanikoro’s significant contributions to Lagos State, particularly during his tenure as Chairman of the Lagos Island Local Government and as Commissioner for Home Affairs and culture under my administration as governor, remain worthy of commendation” he stated

The President also recalled the role the Senator played representing Lagos Central from 2003 to 2007 and representing Nigeria as a High Commissioner to Ghana. On this note, President Tinubu applauded his impeccable services describing it as selfless and ‘beyond state-level’.

Similarly, an apex leader and member of the influential Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Obanikoro, popularly knon as ‘Koro’ was commended by the President for his drive to develop Lagos and role within the state APC.

The President encouraged the celebrant to continue to contribute to the solidarity and progress of Nigeria.

He prayed for longevity and renewed strength over the Senator as he serves Nigeria.