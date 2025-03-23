Obama Reveals Song His Wife Dances To ‘Every Morning’

Share

The 44th President of the United States (US), Barack Obama has congratulated rapper Playboi Carti on the success of his new album, ‘I Am Music.’

According to the former President, he and his wife, Michelle are big fans of the album, adding that his wife dances to ‘TRIM’ from the album every morning.

Obama made this known in a screenshot message Carti received from the former president via his Instagram story.

Obama wrote, “Playboi! Loving the album, congratulations. Michelle dances to TRIM every morning, we’re big fans.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that the controversial American rapper, Kanye West had slammed Playboi Carti for featuring Kendrick Lamar on his new album, ‘I Am Music.’

However, West claimed that Lamar was not needed on the album.

Responding via his Instagram story, Carti simply wrote, “Ye (Kanye West) STFU (shut the f*ck up).”

