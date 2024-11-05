Obama Mourns Music Icon, Quincy Jones 

Share

Former United States President, Barack Obama has paid a heartfelt tribute to American music icon, Quincy Jones reflecting on his profound impact on music and culture.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Legendary music producer, composer, and arranger, Quincy Jones, known for shaping modern music across generations, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

He died at the age of 91 leaving behind an extraordinary legacy that spans six decades in the music and entertainment industries.

In a heartfelt condolence, Obama praised Jones for crafting music that resonated across racial and generational lines, saying, “For decades, Quincy Jones was music.

“From producing ‘Thriller’ to composing the score for ‘The Color Purple’, and working with artists like Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles, it seemed like every big record and every big film had Quincy’s name on it.”

Obama noted that Jones’s journey from Chicago’s streets to Hollywood’s elite was instrumental in opening doors for future Black executives in the entertainment business.

Born in 1933, Jones began his career as a trumpeter and went on to become one of the most influential music producers in history.

His credits include Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’, the best-selling album of all time, and film scores like ‘The Color Purple’.

Jones’s collaborations with countless stars, from Aretha Franklin to Miles Davis, forever transformed genres like jazz, pop, and film scores.

Jones’s passing marks the end of an era for the entertainment world, as fans, friends, and colleagues remember his timeless contributions.

Social media has been flooded with tributes from artists, industry icons, and fans, each honoring a man who not only shaped music but also championed diversity and creativity in every project he touched.

