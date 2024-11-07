Obama, Michelle Congratulate Trump On Election Victory, Call For Unity

Share

Former United States (US) President, Barack Obama and former First Lady, Michelle Obama in a joint statement on Wednesday addressed the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

The Obamas while speaking with newsmen congratulated President-elect, Donald Trump and Senator J.D. Vance on their victory.

Highlighting the resilience of democratic principles, Obamas while acknowledging their differences with the Republican ticket emphasized the importance of democracy, which sometimes means accepting outcomes that diverge from one’s hopes.

“Living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power,” Obama wrote.

The Obamas commended Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz for their dedicated campaign.

Also, they expressed gratitude for the staff and volunteers who invested their energy in promoting their vision for the nation.

Reflecting on the state of the country, Obama noted the immense challenges that America has faced in recent years, including the lingering impacts of the pandemic and economic pressures that have tested everyday Americans.

“Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Obama’s message carried a note of hope, stating that solutions are possible through dialogue, adherence to constitutional values, and upholding democratic norms.

He called on Americans to practice “good faith and grace even to people with whom we deeply disagree” as a way to foster a fairer, more just society.

The Obamas’ statement reflects their ongoing commitment to unity and the fundamental democratic principles that guide the United States.

