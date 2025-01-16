Share

The former President of the United States (US), Barack Obama has credited the success of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to outgoing President, Joe Biden.

Speaking in a press statement sighted by New Telegraph on Thursday, the former President commended the ceasefire deal, saying it would bring an end to bloodshed and allow hostages to return to their homes

“The ceasefire and hostage release deal announced between Israel and Hamas is good news. For the families of the hostages taken on October 7th, for the Palestinian civilians who have suffered for more than a year, and for everyone who has prayed for an end to this awful chapter. READ ALSO: Israeli Strikes Kill 12 Guarding Gaza Aid Lorries

Israel Strikes Suspected Syria Chemical Weapon Sites

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Begins, Civilians Return To South Lebanon “It’s important to recognize that no deal – including this one – can ease the pain of those who have lost loved ones or resolve the longstanding conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. That work will be much harder, and take much longer. But it will put a stop to the bloodshed, allow people to return to their homes, and get much-needed aid to more than a million desperate, hungry people. “That’s something we should all support, and I’m grateful to President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and all the leaders and diplomatic teams from around the world who have worked so hard to get this done,” Obama said

