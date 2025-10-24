Former United States (US) President Barack Obama has paid glowing tributes to legendary Nigerian Afrobeat singer Fela Kuti, describing him as a “musical genius from Nigeria” who revolutionised music and activism.

Obama’s tribute is part of a 12-episode podcast series, “Fela Kuti: Fear No Man,” produced by Higher Ground, his media company co-founded with Michelle Obama.

In the podcast, Obama praised Fela’s unique blend of funk, jazz, and soul, which created the iconic Afrobeat genre.

Speaking on the programme, Obama highlighted Fela’s impact on music and social change, saying his music “moves hearts, changes minds, and heals the deepest wounds.”

“You may have heard our documentary podcast last year about Stevie Wonder called The Wonder of Stevie. Well, I want to be the first to tell you about the next podcast from Higher Ground that just came out. It’s about the legendary Fela Kuti.

“He is a musical genius from Nigeria who made some music that I really love, combining funk, jazz, and soul into a whole new genre called Afrobeat. It’s a beautiful show about a unique figure in musical history who mixed art with activism,” Obama said.

The podcast features over 200 interviews, including Fela’s family members, friends, scholars, and notable artists like Burna Boy, Paul McCartney, and Questlove.

It explores Fela’s life, from his childhood to his transformation into a Pan-Africanist freedom fighter in 1969 Los Angeles.