Obama Faults Trump Over Media Crackdown, Tariffs, Others

The 44th former President of the United States (US), Barack Obama has faulted the administration of President Donald Trump, accusing it of stifling press freedom and targeting political adversaries in a manner he described as un-American.

Obama who spoke at a dialogue with Hamilton College President, Steven Tepper, called on ordinary citizens to rise and address what he termed a growing threat to democracy.

Obama’s remarks come amid heightened tension between the White House and media outlets, with the ex-president specifically condemning the decision to bar The Associated Press (AP) from key West Wing areas.

The move followed AP’s refusal to adopt the term “Gulf of America,” recently coined by Trump to replace the Gulf of Mexico.

The two-term U.S. leader also lashed out at the Republican-led government’s imposition of new tariffs, describing them as detrimental to the American economy.

“This is not how a democracy works,” Obama said, warning that such actions undermine the fundamental role of a free press.

“I don’t think what we just witnessed in terms of economic policy and tariffs is going to be good for America,” he stated.

Adding that his deeper concern lies with the administration’s broader approach to dissent.

Obama pointed to the Department of Education’s recent directive mandating school districts and states to certify they are not implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The order, which aligns with the administration’s stance against what it calls violations of anti-discrimination laws, has sparked outrage among free-speech advocates.

“I’m deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students exercising their right to free speech,” Obama said.

Expressing frustration with the silence of some political actors, Obama remarked, “Entities that ought to challenge Trump are quiet now, but they would have spoken out if I or another predecessor were in office.”

He questioned the administration’s alleged pressure on law firms, accusing it of threatening to pull business or restrict representation for clients deemed unfavorable.

“Imagine if I had done any of this,” Obama said, addressing the audience. “Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps. You’re laughing, but this is what’s happening.”

The former president painted a vivid picture of hypothetical scenarios from his tenure, asking how critics would have reacted if he had economically penalized dissenters of the Affordable Care Act or targeted students protesting his policies.

“It’s unimaginable that the same parties silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me or a whole bunch of my predecessors,” he stressed.

Turning to the persistent issue of gun violence in the U.S., Obama decried the recurring mass shootings and the easy availability of semiautomatic weapons. “Firearm possession should be for hunting, sport, personal, and family protection,” he argued, reflecting on his inability to rally sufficient congressional support for stricter gun control during his presidency. “I could not persuade enough of the country and certainly enough of Congress to prioritize that,” he admitted.

On a lighter note, Obama shared insights into his post-White House life, highlighting his work with the Obama Foundation to groom future leaders globally and his ongoing effort to complete his presidential memoirs. His remarks, however, underscored a clarion call to Americans to safeguard democratic values amid what he sees as an erosion of norms under the current administration.

