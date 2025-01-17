Share

As the tenure of the outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden is winding up, former President Barack Obama has shared words of appreciation for his leadership during a challenging period in American history.

In a statement obtained by New Telegraph on Friday, Obama highlighted Biden’s unwavering dedication to prioritizing the nation’s needs over politics, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

Obama commended Biden for steering the U.S. economy toward a remarkable recovery, creating 17 million new jobs, achieving historic wage growth, and reducing healthcare costs.

He also applauded Biden’s commitment to transformative policies, including landmark legislation to rebuild America’s infrastructure and combat climate change.

READ ALSO:

Reflecting on Biden’s presidency, Obama expressed gratitude for his leadership, friendship, and decades of service to the United States.

He emphasized the critical role Biden played in guiding the country through turbulent times.

In his words, these efforts solidified Biden’s legacy as a leader committed to the nation’s progress and resilience.

President Biden’s administration has been marked by significant achievements, from economic recovery to advancing policies addressing climate challenges, all while navigating global and domestic crises.

Share

Please follow and like us: