May 29, 2023
Obalende Eid Prayer Ground Handed Over To Lagos Central Mosque

President Muhammadu Buhari has given a directive to the military to surrender the control of Obalende Eid Prayer Ground to the Lagos Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

According to him, giving approval to the report of a Special Committee set up to investigate and report the issues in the conflict between the Lagos Muslim Community on one hand and Federal Government Agencies, particularly those stationed at the Dodan Barracks concerning the management and control of the land, President Buhari has directed all those government agencies to “recognize and respect the fact that the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground legally belongs to the Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.”

The President directed that the “desecration of the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground by its profane use as a dump site should stop with immediate effect” and to this effect, the Dodan Barracks authorities should remove all containers and debris from the prayer ground.

The President also directed that the Dodan Barracks authorities “ensure that the Muslim Communities and their agents have unrestricted access to the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground at all times.”

According to the statement, he asked the Government of Lagos State to, “if deemed fit, (to) grant the Jama’atal Muslimeen Council a Certificate of Occupancy over the area identified in the Survey Plan.”

