Obakoya: Positive Impacts To Follow New Tax Reforms

The news on the newlyenacted tax reforms has continued to reverberate across the different spheres of Nigeria and, it is not for nothing, in view of the country’s decades long tax system.

Economic experts and armchairs critics are also not far from the ring. However, many truly wise heads, too, have joined the fray.

However, Bunmi Obakoya, former board member of the International Institute of Foreign Affairs, has confidently charged Nigerians to be optimistic over the tax reforms, which she described as a generational game-changer. He said: “I truly understand the trepidation and the concerns of the people.

It is understandable that as a people, we’re not used such reforms or policies.” Speaking further, Obakoya, who is the CEO of Diffuser Nigeria, said: “The truth is that this government is majorly concerned about the generational prosperity and socio-economic integrity of the people.

“Let’s take a quick survey of the several government projects across the country, and we’d see that this government is intentionally committed towards providing socio-economic infrastructures that would further help the prosperity of the people. After rain, comes shine.”