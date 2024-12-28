Oba Solomon Reacts As VeryDarkMan Alleged N180m NGO Theft

Share

Following the announcement of an alleged theft of N180m from social media activist, VeryDarkman’s NGO website, media personality, Oba Solomon has described the critic as a fraudster and also recorded a song for him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan, with the name Martins Otse, said over ₦180 million was stolen from his NGO’s account following a hacking incident.

Reacting to the claims, Oba Solomon made this remark in a shared video via his X page.

In the viral video, Oba Solomon recorded the song to mock VeryDarkManafter some notable Nigerians have also criticized and called him names.

READ ALSO: VeryDarkMan: Over ₦180m Stolen From My NGO In Cyberattack.

Alleged Defamation: Court To Hear Falana, Falz’s Suit Against VDM January 23

VDM Appeals Court Ruling In Falana, Falz Defamation Case Part of the song’s lyrics read: “A fraudster is judging a thief, a fraudster is preaching to a thief. A fraudster is leading a thief.” As the video gained traction online, concerned individuals flooded the post’s comment section to share their thoughts. See some reactions below: @ChanceDaMayor: “Oba Solomon is just catching a cruise nothing serious if mouth pain am he go stop to sing.” @ValidHabit: “VDM Trend don overshadow Tunde and Bob trend.” @Asika2Ngozi: “The song be like Moonlight song.” @ugwueze_es57952: “Guy be calming down, he will recover the money from the hackers.” @ola_mycolour: “Funny enough this guy actually came out to say this himself, it’s not that somebody observed. What if he didn’t say anything.” @delebabadee: “If I was in VDM’s shoes, I wouldn’t have to steal the money but do business with it, as people are alleging that he stole the money. There are businesses you can do in this county, that can help you double the money, so the NGO’s fund will remain intact.” @HenryJohnon: “Na portable own I dey wait for like this.” Watch Video Below:

Share

Please follow and like us: