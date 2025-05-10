Oba Sijuwade: Family Unveils Cultural, Intellectual, Commemorative Events For 10th Year Memorial Celebration

Share

A Grand Memorial exhibition, showcasing rare photographs, archival materials from Oba Sijuwade’s life and reign, many being displayed publicly for the first time, is set to hold in Lagos as part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the reverred monarch’s passing.

Curated by renowned cultural historian and archivist Dr. Oludamola Adebowale, the exhibition, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, July, features collections from the National Archives of Nigeria, the UK National Archives, Horniman Museum & Gardens (UK), and the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (Florida), home of the Dr. Niara Sudarkasa Collection and also the Sijuwade Personal Collection.

Announcing this at a press briefing held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday, May 6, the family of the late Ooni of ile-Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, said the Programme, titled “A Decade of Legacy: 10th Year Memorial Celebration of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II”, is a tribute to “his enduring legacy as a custodian of culture, a bridge-builder across Nigeria, and a global advocate for African heritage.”

Organised in partnership with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, the memorial activities are spearheaded by the Co-chairmen of the Council, Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, alongside His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto.

Speaking at the Press Conference, HRH Oba Muraina Adedini, The Asoya of Isoya, Ile Ife, who represented the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, said the press conference “marks the beginning of our memorial celebrations, an opportunity for us to reflect on the extraordinary contributions of this illustrious king, who dedicated his life to the advancement of our people and the preservation of our rich cultural heritage.

“Oba Okunade Sijuwade ascended the throne of Ife in 1980, a time when our nation was navigating through challenges that threatened its unity and identity. With wisdom and grace, he took on the mantle of leadership, embodying the spirit of our ancestors and the aspirations of our people.

“His reign was characterised by a commitment to peace, progress, and the promotion of urban culture, both rural and diaspora. He was a visionary leader.”

He added that Oba Okunade Sijuwade understood the importance of education and empowerment, and championed initiatives that fostered learning and skill acquisition among their youths, “believing firmly that the future of our kingdom rested in their hands.

“Under his guidance, we witnessed significant advancements in education and cultural preservation, ensuring that our traditions were not only maintained but celebrated.”

He also noted that the late Oba Okunade Sijuwade was not just a custodian of tradition, he was also a bridge between the past and the future.

“His efforts to modernise the traditional institution while respecting the core values are commendable. He embraced technology and innovation, recognising that progress does not diminish, or our heritage, but rather enhances it. His leadership style was inclusive, bringing together diverse forces from within our communities to foster unity and collaboration.

“Throughout his reign, Oba Okunade Sijuwade was a beacon of hope and stability. His diplomatic engagement with the local and international leaders elevated the status of our nation on the global stage. He presented not only his faith, but also the entire Yoruba race with dignity and pride.

“His unwavering commitment to peace-building and conflict resolution earned him respect far and beyond our borders. As we remember Oba Okunade Sijuwade today, let us also reflect on the values he upheld. The values of love, unity, and service to humanity.

“He taught us that true leadership is measured not by power or wealth, but by one’s ability to uplift others and create a legacy that transcends generations. His life was a testament to selflessness, compassion, and dedication to the welfare of his people. In commemorating his legacy, we honour not only the man who won the crown, but also the spirit of resilience and greatness that he instilled in each one of us,” he said.

“Let us carry forward his vision for a united and prosperous Yoruba land, where our cultural heritage is cherished and our communities thrive.”

Also, speaking at the event, Prince Adejuwon Sijuwade, grandson of the revered traditional ruler, underscored the significance, noting that the Programme is a tribute to the late Oba Sijuwade’s enduring legacy as a custodian of culture, a bridge-builder across Nigeria, and a global advocate for African heritage.

A key highlight is a Three-State Inter-School Debate Tour featuring students from King’s College, Lagos; Abeokuta Grammar School—Oba Sijuwade’s alma mater; and Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife. The theme, “Traditional Governance vs. Modern Democracy: Which Best Preserves Cultural Heritage?’ invites students to explore the relevance of indigenous leadership in today’s world. The final debate presentation will also be held on Friday, July 25, 2025, in Lagos

Also, a national symposium titled “Unifying and Securing Nigeria’s Future Through Traditional Institutions” will bring together, traditional rulers, scholars, and policymakers to examine the evolving role of indigenous leadership in peacebuilding, national identity, and governance.

The grand finale of the memorial will take place in Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba civilisation. It includes a church thanksgiving service and solemn prayers at the late Ooni’s mausoleum—concluding the memorial in dignity and grandeur.

Looking ahead, the Sijuwade family announced a series of legacy projects, including: a Nubian Jak Blue Plaque at his former London residence, recognizing his global impact in cultural diplomacy; the launch of a commemorative book detailing his life, leadership, and international engagements; and the development of the Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall and Museum in Ile-Ife to preserve his legacy and Yoruba heritage.

“This far-reaching initiative reflects the far-sighted vision of Oba Okunade Sijuwade—an imperial figure whose reign was defined by grace, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to cultural excellence. These legacy projects are not only tributes to his memory but enduring pillars that will continue to inspire future generations in Nigeria, across Africa, and throughout the global diaspora. Through them, the timeless values he embodied—dignity, unity, heritage, and leadership—will live on, shaping a future deeply rooted in the strength of tradition and the promise of progress,” said Dr. Oludamola Adebowale, Curator and Consultant for the 10th year Memorial Celebration of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II.

Dignitaries at the event also include veteran journalist, the CEO and publisher of Ovation International, a celebrity magazine, Chief Dele Momodu; Prince Aderemi Sijuwade; Princess Adenrele Sijuwade – Fayose; Prince Adetokunbo Sijuwade; Prince Adegbite Sijuwade; and Princess Adekemi Alokolaro.

