Oba Shotobi’s Coronation Anniversary Lecture: Oyeweso Underscores Role Of Monarchs In Contemporary Governance

The evolving role of traditional rulers in contemporary governance, and how traditional institutions can foster inclusive leadership, grassroots development, and youth participation, formed the kernel of intellectual discourse at the Oba Kabiru Adewale Sotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu’s 10th Coronation Anniversary’s Commemorative Public Lecture and Scholarship Presentation.

The public lecture, held penultimate Tuesday at the Ikorodu Ultra-Modern Town Hall, Ikorodu, Lagos, brought together traditional rulers, government officials, scholars, leaders and members of various social clubs in Ikorodu, eminent sons and daughters of Ikorodu, and other stakeholders.

At the event were the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who was the Special Guest of Honour, and was represented by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Rural Development, Dr. Nurudeen Yekinni Agbaje; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, who was represented by the majority leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Noheem Adams; the celebrant, Oba Kabiru Adewale Sotobi, and his wife, Olori Kudirat Shotobi; renowned scholar and Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Siyan Oyeweso, who was the the keynote speaker; the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, HRM Oba Semiudeen Orinadegun Kasali and the Odofin of Ikorodu, Odofin Adewunmi Ogunsanya, SAN, and Chief Olabanji Oreagba.

Other dignitaries at the event include: Olumale Eluku of Ikorodu, Prince Jamiu Adio Saka; immediate past Chairman, IKODASS, Asiwaju Rotimi Erogbogbo; the Agbaakin of Ikorodu, Otunba Ayodele Elesho; the Iyaloja General of Ikorodu Division, Chief (Mrs) Busola Isikalu; Alhaji Monzor Olowoshago, Publisher, Oriwu Sun; Mr Fatai Lasisi, Commissioner, Lagos State Civil Service Commission; and Alhaji Fatai Kolawole, Chairman, IKODASS.

In his keynote on the public lecture, which was on the theme, “Contemporary Traditional Rulers and The Quest for Inclusive Governance and Development in Nigeria”, Prof. Oyeweso explored the role of monarchs in contemporary governance, and underscored how traditional institutions can foster inclusive leadership, grassroots development, and youth participation.

Providing in-depth look into the Tracing the origins of the Obaship and Olisaship institutions in Ikorodu, and its governance structure as well as the roles of early settlers in establishing a functional and peaceful society, Oyeweso noted that the institution of Obaship was historically conceded to the Akarigbo line, while the Olisaship was given to the Benin settlers.

According to him, the Oba emerged as the reigning monarch, while Olisa became the kingmaker and Prime Minister of the city-state. He added that the Olisa was revered as a noble administrator, second only to the Oba. “The traditional governance system was supported by key institutions and deities such as the Osugbo, Awo Opa, Inomu, and Eluku, all established to promote order and ensure the smooth administration of the town.

Oluwo served as the administrative head, while the town was organised into smaller community units known as Ituns, which were grouped under three major divisions: Ijomu, Aga, and Isele.” Oyeweso also highlighted how the Obaship and Olisaship are traditional and hereditary titles, stating that the two Ruling Houses for the Obaship are the Lasunwon and Rademo Houses, while the Olisaship is preserved for the descendants of the original Benin settlers.

Speaking further on the development of Ikorodu, the eminent scholar said that Ikorodu was once an enclosed town with city walls for protection, but gradually expanded with the influx of migrants. He added that the migrants established settlements known as Ituns, such as Itun Layeodo (migrants from Ode-Remo), Itagbodo (from Oke-Gbodo), Itun Elepe (from Elepe in Shagamu), Itun Iwaiye (from Iwaiye in Ogun State), Itunsoku (from Isokun in Shagamu), and Itun Ojoru (from Egba settlers in Abeokuta) among others.

According to him, the old Ikorodu settlement adopted a cosmopolitan outlook, driven by trade and commerce. “Apart from agriculture, the early inhabitants engaged in cloth dyeing, fishing, and other commercial activities, establishing a bustling coastal market at Ebute, which attracted traders from distant locations,” Oyeweso said.

In his remark, the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Hamzat Obafemi, commended the royal father for his impactful and inspiring leadership, noting that, “over the past 10 years, Kabiyesi’s reign has strengthened the synergy between traditional authority and governmenattracting key developmental projects such as rural electrification, road rehabilitation, cultural preservation, and initiatives that promote peace and security, notably the Ikorodu Division Peace Initiative Limited (IDPIL).

“Today’s Public Lecture, Scholarship Awards, and Clubs & Societies’ Parade here at the Ikorodu Ultra-Modern Town Hall are clear examples of Kabiyesi’s enduring commitment to education, youth empowerment, and community growth. “I extend warm congratulations to all scholarship recipients and encourage them to make the most of this opportunity by becoming ambassadors of excellence and service to our community.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, Public Lecture and Scholarship Sub-Committee of Oba Engr. Kabiru Adewale Sotobi’s 10th Coronation Anniversary, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, noted that the theme of the 10th Coronation Anniversary Celebration: A Chronicle of Major Development and Milestones has been rightly captured to underscore the numerous gains so far recorded during the impactful reign of Oba Shotobi.

“As a noble son of Ikorodu and a critical stakeholder in the progress of the community, it gladdens my heart to be alive and well today to witness the 10th coronation anniversary of our Royal Father. “It is exciting to know that 10 years have passed by just like yesterday. There is every reason for us as a people to celebrate because in the last 10 years reign of our royal father as Ayangburen of Ikorodu, the community has grown from a town into a city,” he said.

According to him, many major milestones have been recorded across different sectors, leading to peace, prosperity and exponential growth of the Ikorodu Kingdom. “Today’s event is a strategic 2-in-1 Commemorative Public Lecture and Scholarship Award Presentation to indigent Ikorodu students.

“The theme of this Commemorative Public Lecture: Contemporary Traditional Rulers and the Quest for Inclusive Governance aptly reflects the passion of our Alaiyeluwa to the strategic roles of traditional rulers, towards engendering good governance and societal development.

“The second part of the event, which is the scholarship award presentation to 50 indigent Ikorodu undergraduates of tertiary institutions across Nigeria, under the Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi Royal Foundation further lend strong credence to the commitment of Oba Shotobi to human capacity development and academic excellence among his subjects.”

Highlights of the event include Scholarship Award Presentation to 50 indigent Ikorodu students in various tertiary institutions; the formal inauguration of the Oba Engr. Dr. Kabiru Adewale Shotobi Royal Foundation, which is aimed at institutionalising Kabiyesi’s strategic vision for facilitating the growth and development of Ikorodu Kingdom across various strata.

The colourful and inspiring event was not all about speeches, as the highly talented poet, writer and spoken word artist, Isaac Peju-Akinyemi, thrilled the audience to a special spoken word performance titled “Celebrating a Decade of Impactful Reign of ILUFEMILOBA”, which drew thunderous ovation.