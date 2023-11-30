Oba Saliu Not Behind Killing Of Ex- Councillor – Eruobodo

…He Is A Man Of Peace, Not A Killer

A businessman, Mr. Wale Eruobodo has warned those writing false stories accusing Oba Babatunde Saliu, Oloworo of Oworonshoki, of being behind the killing of a former councillor, Samsondeen Alli to desist from it.

The businessman, who made this known yesterday in Lagos while addressing journalists on the unfortunate incident that happened in community, noted that, on November 11, one person was hacked to death, including the former councilor, over money from omo-onile.

He said: “it is good will clarify the name of the monarch, because he was not at the scene of the incident and didn’t send anyone to kill for him. Those who are trying to rope him into the matter will have a case to contend with at the court of law.

“Someone was working at his site in the community when one Nuru and Ajaguna approached the owner of the building and started making trouble with him with the purpose of collecting money from him, it was in the process that arguments ensued which led to the attack on the late Alli.