Oba River Is Ibadan-Iwo Boundary – Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), has declared that the Oba River marks the boundary between the city of Ibadan and Iwo town.

According to Olugbemiga Ayoade, the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, in a release made available to Saturday Telegraph, the paramount ruler made this declaration during an emergency meeting of Obas, Mogajis, and Baales from the boundary areas of Ibadan and Iwo, held on Friday at the Committee Room of the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Speaking through the Ekerin Olubadan, His Royal Majesty Oba Hamidu Ajibade Salaudeen, the Olubadan reaffirmed that the boundary between Ibadan in Oyo State and Iwo in Osun State had, from time immemorial, been the Oba River.

“I seriously warn land expansionists, land grabbers, and other trespassers to leave forcefully acquired Ibadan land without further delay in their own interest,” Olubadan warned.

“The established fact that Ibadan people are lovers of peaceful coexistence and are therefore accommodating should not be taken for granted or misinterpreted as cowardice. Yíyọ èkún bí t’ójó kọ,” Olubadan further asserted.

He admonished the Obas, Mogajis, and Baales in the affected areas to protect their territorial integrity and ensure that the ownership of Ibadan land is not compromised.

The monarch stated categorically that trespassers should be prepared to face consequences.

He urged traditional title holders in the Ibadan-Iwo boundary areas to give maximum support to the Olubadan of Ibadanland as well as the Oyo State Government to ensure that all land forcefully and fraudulently taken over is reclaimed.

Present at the meeting were the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief (Senator) Sarafadeen Abiodun Ali, along with other Obas, Mogajis, and Baales.

