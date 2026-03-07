In furtherance of its commitment to staying connected to the cultural roots and heritage of the Nigerian people, Mouka, Nigeria’s foremost mattress brand, proudly participated in the 15th Coronation Anniversary of Oba (Dr) Isiaka Adio Balogun Oyero, the traditional ruler of Ketu-Kosofe, and the official launch of a N500 million ultra-modern palace project.

The landmark celebration, held in conjunction with Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, brought together guests, community leaders, and key stakeholders to commemorate the monarch’s impactful reign and raise funds for the construction of a new palace befitting the rapid growth and influence of the kingdom.

Oba Oyero, who ascended the throne in February 2011, described the proposed palace as a powerful symbol of heritage and progress. “Our community has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the years.

The new palace will stand as a symbol of our heritage and the progress we have achieved,” the monarch stated.

Speaking at the event, Chief Oladimeji Adekunle Osingunwa (Asiwaju of Ketu, Kosofe Kingdom), Chief Commercial Officer of Mouka Foam and Chairman of Ketu Ibu Owo Development Association, emphasised the long-term significance of the project: Osingunwa said;

“This palace project represents our collective commitment to preserving our heritage while creating a dignified centre for leadership and com- munity development. In partnership with the local council and our people, we are laying a foundation that will serve generations to come.”

Officials of the Agboyi-Ketu LCDA described the palace initiative as a strategic investment in strengthening the traditional institution and reinforcing community identity, aligning with the rapid urban expansion across the kingdom.

Mouka’s involvement in the anniversary celebration is part of its broader cultural engagement strategy across Nigeria.

In 2025, the brand supported the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, in Oyo State.

Mouka also supported the New Yam Festival celebration organised by Eze Kingsley Chukwuyere Ogundu in conjunction with the Oyo in Council, Azumini Isiokpo, Rivers State. This further reinforced its respect for Nigeria’s diverse cultural expressions.

These engagements underscore Mouka’s belief that corporate citizenship extends beyond commerce to the preservation and celebration of the nation’s rich traditions and leadership institutions.

Through initiatives such as this, Mouka continues to demonstrate that while it provides comfort to millions of homes, it remains deeply rooted in the cultural fabric that defines the Nigerian identity