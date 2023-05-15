Oba Olugoke Of Idimu Dies At 87

The Onidimu of Idimu land, Oba Azeez Dada Aluko Olugoke has died. In a statement issued by the Chairman of Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area, Mr. Sanyaolu Olowoopejo, Oba Olugoke died yesterday morning after a brief illness.

He was 87-years-old. Idimu is one of the densely populated towns in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. Mr. Sanyaolu said that the burial rites would soon be announced by the family. He commiserated with the royal family and the sons and daughters of Idimu town over the death of their royal father.

He described Oba Olu- goke as a peace loving man who is interested in the development of the community.