New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Oba Olugoke Of…

Oba Olugoke Of Idimu Dies At 87

The Onidimu of Idimu land, Oba Azeez Dada Aluko Olugoke has died. In a statement issued by the Chairman of Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area, Mr. Sanyaolu Olowoopejo, Oba Olugoke died yesterday morning after a brief illness.

He was 87-years-old. Idimu is one of the densely populated towns in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. Mr. Sanyaolu said that the burial rites would soon be announced by the family. He commiserated with the royal family and the sons and daughters of Idimu town over the death of their royal father.

He described Oba Olu- goke as a peace loving man who is interested in the development of the community.

Read Previous

Chelsea Desperate To Rebuild With Osimhen
Read Next

Forest Coach Hails Awoniyi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023