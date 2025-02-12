New Telegraph

February 12, 2025
Oba Olugbo Debunks Death Rumours, Says He’s Alive

The Olugbo of Ugbo in Il – aje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, has debunked speculations that he has joined his ancestors.

The first-class monarch who spoke on phone with journalists described the news of his death as a lie from the pit of hell, saying he was hale and hearty.

A news platform had reported that the 75-yearold monarch, who has not been seen in public function since last year, died in London yesterday after a protracted illness.

But speaking with journalists via a phone conference with his lawyer and Secretary General Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni, the monarch dismissed the news of his death as a blessing for a long life.

He said: “I am hale and hearty. I have received several phone calls all over the world, particularly from Ondo State of my death.

