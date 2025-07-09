Oba Olakulehin’s Reign Was Short But Impactful, Abbas Mourns Olubadan

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon.Tajudeen Abbas has commiserated with the people and the government of Oyo State over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, saying his reign was “short but impactful.”

Speaker Abbas, in his condolence message over the demise of Olubadan, who joined his ancestors on Monday, said Oba Olakulehin restored peace to Ibadanland, especially among the kings and chiefs in the kingdom.

In the message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the speaker said Oba Olakulehin achieved so much in a short time as the traditional ruler of Ibadanland.

The speaker condoled the Olakulehin family, the palace, and the Ibadan people, while praying for the repose of the soul of the late Olubadan.

While hailing the traditional system and succession plan in Ibadanland, the Speaker expressed confidence in a continued peaceful leadership in the Oyo State capital after the monarch’s passing.

Oba Olakulehin passed at the peak of his 90th birthday celebrations and the first anniversary of his reign as Olubadan of Ibadanland.