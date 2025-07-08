Oba Olakulehin’s Reign Brought Peace, Stability – Ajadi

South West New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has mourned the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), describing his reign as one marked by peace and stability.

Oba Olakulehin passed away on Monday morning, just two days after celebrating his 90th birthday and less than a week before marking his first anniversary on the throne.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ajadi expressed gratitude to God for the monarch’s long life and peaceful reign. He extended his condolences to the royal family, Governor Seyi Makinde, the Ibadan traditional council, and citizens of Ibadan under the umbrella of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

“The reign of the late Olubadan witnessed immense peace and development. I urge all Ibadan indigenes and residents to take solace in the memory of his peaceful rule and look forward to continued progress under his successor,” Ajadi said.

He prayed for the repose of the late monarch’s soul, adding, “May Ibadanland continue to witness peace and advancement. May the soul of Oba Olakulehin rest in perfect peace.”