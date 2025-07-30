Oba Olakulehin For Burial August 8

The Olakulehin Royal Family has announced the funeral rites and fare – well activities of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan, H.I.M Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1) who joined his ancestors on July 7.

In a statement from the family signed by his first son Prince Olasunmbo Owolabi Olakulehin, the monarch will be given a state burial on August 8 as approved by the Oyo State Governor with the Church service and interment taking place at the Cathedral of Saint Peters, Aremo, Ibadan from 10am.

Prince Olakulehin stated that preceding the state burial will be a series of activities including events which were rescheduled for the official 21 days mourning period of the traditional ruler.

Activities heralding the funeral rites will begin on Sunday 3rd August 2025 with the Olubadan Olakulehin Football Cup Semi Final matches at Bishop Philips Academy Stadium, Ibadan at 2:00pm and 4:00pm. On August 4, the Oba Olakulehin Table Tennis Tournament Preliminaries will hold at the.