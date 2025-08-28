Oba Of Benin Suspends Two Palace Chiefs Over Prolonged Absence

The Benin Traditional Council has announced the suspension of two titled chiefs from the Palace of the Oba of Benin due to prolonged absence and failure to perform their traditional duties.

In a notice signed by Frank Irabor, Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, the affected chiefs are Chief John Igiehon, the Izuwako of Benin, and Chief Aimuiukpomonyako Oghogho, popularly known as Ebengho, the Oyenmwensoba of Benin.

The suspension, approved by His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, stems from the chiefs’ extended absence, which has hindered their ability to fulfill assigned palace roles and obligations.

The statement advised the public to exercise caution when dealing with individuals claiming to represent the palace but who are no longer in active service or officially recognized by the Oba.

“His Royal Majesty has approved their suspension and directed the public be duly informed,” the release stated.