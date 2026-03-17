Oba Of Benin Suspends Queen, Palace Chief Over Unauthorised Visit To Peller

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on Monday suspended one of the queens, a Palace Chief and a member of staff of Benin Traditional Council, identified as Mr Omuemu, who was arrested and charged to court over unauthorised access to the Palace by a social media influencer, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, known as Peller.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor and made available to journalists in Benin, said the queen is facing serious disciplinary proceedings that could result in her being removed from the Palace.

He warned that “the Palace is not a public thoroughfare or a location for frivolous content creation; it is the ancient and spiritual seat of the Oba of Benin, governed by centuries of tradition, custom, and sacred protocols.”

The statement read in part: “The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) wishes to address the public regarding a serious breach of protocol and desecration of the sacred precincts of the Palace, which occurred on Friday, 6th March 2026.

“The Council confirms that an individual, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, a social media influencer popularly known as “Peller,” gained unauthorised access to the Palace premises on the said date. Mr Adelaja and his entourage entered the Palace without the requisite permission from the Council, and their subsequent conduct caused significant embarrassment and a breach of the peace within the Palace grounds.

“The Benin Traditional Council views this incident with the utmost gravity. ”

The statement said that, “the Council has conducted a preliminary investigation into the circumstances that allowed this unauthorised access. Consequently, stringent disciplinary measures have been taken against Palace staff and chiefs who aided this mischievous act.

Specifically, a Chief who was implicated in the incident has been suspended indefinitely from the Palace. A staff member of the Benin Traditional Council, identified as Mr Omuemu, has been detained by the Nigerian Police Force.

He has been charged in court for causing a breach of the peace and abetting the unauthorised entry. Furthermore, it is with deep regret that the Council confirms that a Queen of the Palace who was unfortunately featured in the incident is now facing serious disciplinary proceedings. In accordance with Benin traditions and customs, these proceedings may inadvertently result in her removal from the Palace.

“Following the incident, the Council, utilising the same channels within the palace that facilitated the initial entry, extended an invitation to Mr Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja (Peller). He was requested to appear before a committee of Chiefs tasked with investigating the matter to provide his own side of the story. Regrettably, Mr Adelaja has failed to honour this invitation.

“The Council is therefore using this public medium to demand that Mr Adelaja present himself immediately to the relevant authorities within the Council. His unapproved visit has caused untold distress to so many people, and as such, he must tender an unreserved written apology to the Palace for his unauthorised access and the embarrassment caused.

“Failure to comply with this directive will leave the Council with no option but to pursue legal action. The appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies have been duly informed of this matter and are standing by to take necessary action against him.” He said.