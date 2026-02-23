New Telegraph

February 23, 2026
Oba Of Benin Supports NOUN To Achieve Core Mandate

Oba of Benin Ewuare II, has expressed solidarity with the Management team of National Open University (NOUN) in realising the institution’s vision and mission statements, by which it was established by the federal government.

Oba Ewuare, who is the Chancellor of the university, said this when he received the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Uduma Iji Uduma-led management team at his palace in Benin City.

The monarch prayed almighty God and his ancestors to imbue the management staff and principal officers of the institution with divine wisdom in piloting the affairs of the institution.

The royal father also acknowledged the longstanding leadership of the outgone Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof Olufemi Peters and his achievements during his tenure in the institution.

