Oba Of Benin Summons Village Heads Of 68 Suspended Enigie Dukedoms

Share

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has summoned Edionwere (village heads) and elders of villages across various domains in the Benin Kingdom.

These domains have had their Enigie (heads) suspended indefinitely.

This is contained in a statement signed by Frank Irabor, the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council yesterday.

The village heads and elders had been invited to a meeting with the royal father.

Irabor said that village heads and elders from 68 additional domains, recently sanctioned by Oba Ewuare for leading a rebellion against the Benin traditional stool were also invited.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

