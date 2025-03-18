Oba Of Benin Summons 68 Village Heads

Share

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on Tuesday summoned Edionwere (village heads) and elders of 68 villages across the various dukedoms in Benin Kingdom whose dukes were suspended indefinitely by the Oba of Benin.

Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council , Frank Irabor, in a statement said that the village heads and elders in the 68 additional dukedoms whose dukes were recently sanctioned by Oba Ewuare II, for leading rebellion against him were also invited to the Palace in Benin City on Thursday March 20, 2025.

Recall that the Benin Monarch has suspended about 68 enigie (dukes) for allegedly leading rebellion against the palace.

The enigie led by the enigie of Evbuobanosa and Egbaen Siluko dukedoms in Benin Kingdom, Gregory Akenzua and Chief Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen respectively had on behalf of others, sued the monarch at Edo State High court, challenging their suspension from offices.

