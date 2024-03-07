Oba Of Benin Seeks End To Conflict Among ECOWAS Member States

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has advised how to resolve conflicts among member states of the Economic Community of West Africa States, (ECOWAS).

Oba Ewuare II said the bloodline ties amongst some past Nigerian leaders and other prominent Nigerians and her neighbours — Chad, Cameron, Niger, seems to have compounded the ECOWAS crises resolution machinery for the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

The First Class traditional ruler said this when Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Agun Gbenga Joseph paid him a courtesy visit in his Palace, Benin City where he called for the reenactment of African brotherhood in resolving age-long conflicts in Africa.

Oba Ewuare II, who was Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Italy and other Countries before he ascended the throne of his forebears, stated that Countries such as Chad, Cameron, and Niger in the sub-region, where some past Nigerian leaders and other prominent Nigerians derived their ancestries, mirror the reality at the moment.

“Our border is so porous. That is why when there was a Coup d’état in Niger, I was personally worried about how we are going to deal with it.

“Niger and Nigeria are almost the same. Some people live in Nigeria and work in Niger. Others live in Niger and work in Nigeria. The border is so close. I am sure Nigeriens are leaders in some of our own establishments in Nigeria.

“So, I thought it was going to be very difficult for President Tinubu as ECOWAS Chairman to deal with the problem. But, recently, we heard that the sanctions have been lifted. We should find ways to resolve our differences and work together”, Oba Ewuare II said.

Addressing the Benin throne, the NSCDC Commandant, Mr Agun Gbenga Joseph solicited prayers and listed steps the Command has taken in curbing crime in the State.

The Commandant was accompanied by senior officers of the agency, which was established by Act 3 of 2003 with security responsibilities in Nigeria.