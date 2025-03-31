Oba Of Benin Replaces Suspended Enigie With District Head

Share

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has appointed Emmanuel Iyase as Okao Eguae over the Ologbo and Ehor dukedoms in Ikpoba-Okha and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas of Edo State.

Iyase, the first Okao Eguae from the Benin palace, will be responsible for strengthening traditional leadership structures in the areas.

He will oversee the dukedoms previously managed by the suspended Enigie of Ologbo, Owen Jackson Akenzua, and Ehor, D. E. Igiehon, who, along with 69 other suspended dukes, allegedly rebelled against the Benin monarchy.

Speaking during Ekpomwen-abor, a ceremony of appreciation following the conferment of his chieftaincy title at Ugha Ozolua in the Oba’s palace in Benin City, the monarch admonished the newly appointed Okao to uphold ethical standards and avoid any actions that could undermine the authority of the Oba or bring disrepute to the dukedoms.

Oba Ewuare II further urged Iyase to work harmoniously with the Edionwere (elders) in the dukedoms and to collaborate with designated top functionaries under the authority of the Benin monarch.

In his response, Iyase, who was accompanied by family members and well-wishers, expressed gratitude to Oba Ewuare II and pledged to conduct himself honorably while ensuring the well-being and development of Ologbo and Ehor dukedoms.

