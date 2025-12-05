Oba Of Benin Removes Priest, Confirms Okao Of Unuamen

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, has relieved Chief Sunday Sidney Enoma of his duties as the traditional priest of Uniamen Village in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Chief Enoma, formerly the Ohen-Ovia of Unuamen, was suspended for actions described as contrary to the traditions and customs of the Benin Kingdom.

The announcement was issued in a press release signed by the Oba’s Chief Press Secretary, Osaigbovo Iguobaro.

In the statement, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II also confirmed Chief Kingsley Igbinosa as the legitimate Okao (traditional head) of Unuamen Village.

The Oba dismissed the assertion by the suspended Ohen that he is responsible for installing the Okao of the community, calling the claim “baseless, unfounded and abominable,” and stressing that the authority to bestow all chieftaincy titles within the Benin Kingdom rests solely with the Oba.