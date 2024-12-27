Oba Of Benin Reenacts Traditional Wrestling Competition

Share

Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin has reenacted the Igue traditional wrestling competition after eight years on the throne of his forebears.

The wrestling competition that began Centuries ago, was last celebrated during the reign of his father, Oba Erediauwa.

Oba Ewuare II rewarded winners and contestants in the competition, held sandy ringside in Oba Palace in Benin City on Boxing Day, December 26th 2024.

Fans and sports enthusiasts cheered the muscular show of strength which has cash rewards for winners and participants.

Bright Irobeghian (Ikpoba-Okha LGA) and Ovbokhan Idele (Oredo LGA), set new records as overall winners in both senior and junior categories in the competition.

Under the senior category, Mathias Iguma and Friday Eribo, took second and third positions, while Famous Ilekhuoba (Orhionmwon LGA) and Sunday Amuji (Egor LGA), won the second and third positions in the junior category.

Oba Ewuare II directed that prizes be awarded to deserving winners in the 2024 edition of the competition where traditional wrestlers meet up to wrestle.

Prince Aghatise Erediauwa presented a cash gift and trophy to the overall winner in the senior category, Bright Orobeghian.

Prince Ehioze Erediauwa and Prince Ikponmwosa Ewuare presented prices to Friday Eribo, the second-place winner and Mathias Iguma, the overall third-place winner in the senior category respectively.

Earlier, Princess Oghogho Ewuare was awarded the overall prize for the overall winner in the junior category, Ovbokhan Idele.

Prince Igbinosa and Princess Amenaghawon presented cash gifts to the second and third-place winners in the junior category respectively.

Royal scepter bearers known as Emuada, also wrestled and tested their strength with one another and won cash prizes during the competition.

Members of the Benin Royal family, including Oba Ewuare’s Queens, watched the outdoor celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the Edo people.

Giving insight into the show of strength in the traditional form of wrestling that holds deep cultural and social significance, Chief Osemwegie Ero, the Edobayokhae said the traditional wrestling began Centuries ago in the ancient City of Benin.

“Wrestlers are trained and the game is enjoyed by everyone and it’s a physical exercise. It has also been with the Benin people since ancient times when villagers usually come to Benin City, especially during the Igue festival to watch wrestling competitions. It’s a fine competition for every individual and Community”.

The nonagenarian also said, “Wrestling is an instrument of physical fitness, we always enjoy it. We are happy today that the Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo has reintroduced traditional wrestling competition during our Igue festival”.

