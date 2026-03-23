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March 24, 2026
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Oba Of Benin Receives African, European Business Partners

The Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II has received a delegation of business partners from Africa and Switzerland, exploring sustainable investment opportunities in Edo State and Nigeria.

The group includes John Davenport (President of Sulzer Services, Europe, Africa and UK ) and Henry Craukamp (Head of ‘SSA region’ and Managing Director, Sulzer Pumps in South Africa).

Introducing the team, Group Managing Director of Arco Group Plc, Alfred Okoigun, said working with the foreign partners represents a remarkable milestone in local content development in Nigeria.

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Oba Ewuare acknowledged the longstanding commitment to excellence, which has consistently helped in boosting Nigeria’s GDP and repositioning oil and gas sector development.

He underscored the importance of developing strategic business plans in navigating complex economic challenges that test boundaries with considerable precision.

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