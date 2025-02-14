Oba Of Benin Rallies Support For Edo CP, Otimenyin

Share

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has expressed his support and satisfaction with the performance of the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin.

The monarch also passed a vote of confidence in the CP during a visit to the Oba Palace in Benin City.

Oba Ewuare II prayed for CP Otimenyin’s success, saying, “The Palace is very pleased with you. We are seeing what you are doing over there. May God and our ancestors empower you to do more.”

The Oba continued, “We look forward to your rising. We will keep praying for you. May Edo be peaceful for you, your men, and for all of us. The palace and the throne are behind you.”

CP Otimenyin, who spoke in Edo Language, solicited prayers from the Oba and described her deployment to the state as a “homecoming.” She promised to raise the bar of policing in the state.

The CP was accompanied to the palace by the Edo Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), DCP Ben Abang, and other senior officers. CP Otimenyin has had a distinguished career in the Nigeria Police Force, rising through the ranks since her enlistment in 1992.

