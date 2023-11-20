Oba of Benin Palace Resolves Obagie N’ Evbosa Dispute

The Oba of Benin Palace has upheld the resolution of elders of Obagie N’ Evbosa village, led by its Odionwere (village head), Pa. Omozuhiomwen Okungbowa to elevate the former Okaighele (Youth Leader) Mr Festus Ekenaiye Edegbe into Edion (Elders’ Council) of the village in Ikpoba Okha Local government Area of Edo State.

The Village Head had earlier announced the appointment of Mr. Uyi Igiebor as the new Okaighele(Youth Leader) of the village when he led his elders to the Palace.

Pa. Okungbowa also revealed that he has carried out the Palace directive to make peace with his people, but lamented that all entreaties he made in the past for Mr Edegbe to present himself to elders of the village for induction as an elder, were rebuffed.

Addressing the elders of Obagie N’ Evbosa, Chief Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin after listening to the various submissions by parties in the dispute, said the appointment of Okaighele is the prerogative of the Odionwere in consultation with other elders of the village.

Chief Obazelu who was joined by other Palace Chiefs, warned the elders of Obagie N’ Evbosa village against ceding their communal land to any individual or Palace functionaries as a bargaining chip.

Chief Idah also asked the Ozukpogieva (Second most senior elder), Pa. Igbinovia Owenaze, and four other elders of Obagie N’ Evbosa, to validate the deposition of the Odionwere of the village before the Palace, which they unanimously endorsed.