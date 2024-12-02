Oba Of Benin Palace Bans Funeral Rites At Igue Festival

Share

The Oba of Benin palace yesterday announced that the Benin Traditional Council ( BTC) has approved the 2024 programme for the annual Igue festival otherwise known as ‘Ugie’, during which ‘funeral rites are not permitted in Benin’.

A statement by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Mr Frank Irabor, said Omo N’Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, prayed to God to keep death from people’s homes during the festival.

The statement said that the “programme starts with the Otue Ugieroba ceremony on Saturday, December 14th 2024 at 3 p.m.

“The event will be followed by Ugierhoba traditional rites on December 17th 2024.

While the Otue Igue Oba ceremony is billed for December 21 2024, “Igue Oba traditional rite will also be on December 21, 2024, at about 1 p.m.

“On Friday, December 27th 2024, Ugie Emobo will be at about 3p.m, ahead of the Igue Ivbioba (Benin Princes and Princesses) ceremony in the evening of the same day. Those concerned will fix their own time for the ceremony.” The statement said.

Continuing, he said. “Similarly, Igue Edohia, which is a day set aside for all Edo people to perform their individual worship in thier homes, is fixed for Sunday, December 29th 2024. Also, on Monday, December 30th 2024, Ugie Ewere — ceremony of bringing ‘Ewere’ blessings to all homes starting at 3 p.m.

“The palace reminds the general public that engagement may be fixed for any ‘free day’, in which case,. announcement will be made as appropriate. ”

The Palace also clarified that “There will be sitting arrangement on 17th,23rd and 30th December 2024, for visitors.”

