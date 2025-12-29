Oba Of Benin Leads Thanksgiving Service To Mark Igue Festival

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, led his Palace Chiefs and eminent personalities on a special thanksgiving service at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Benin to mark the 2025 Igue Festival. The service was also attended by the royal family members, Dukes, village heads, and different guilds in the Benin Kingdom.

In a sermon, the Chief Priest (Ohen-Osa), Igbinoghodua Edebiri, decried the breakdown of family values and surge in social vices, especially amongst families. Edebiri said God established the Benin throne in accordance with divine ordinance and warned that doomsday awaited agents of destabilisation in Edo and the country.

He also urged worshippers to refrain from unlawful, abominable acts that could cause problems in society, to avoid disgrace and God’s wrath.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Aruosa church choir took the stage and made melodious renditions and dances that left the worshippers and guests visibly enthralled with excitement.