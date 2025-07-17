Oba Of Benin Installs Village Heads In Ovia N’East

His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has approved the appointment of two new village heads in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Pa. Anthony Izevbuwa Aifuwa has been appointed the new Odionwere (village head) of Uniaro, while Pa. Vincent Ufumwen Aimufua was named Odionwere of Uruokhokho village. The appointments were announced during a gathering of elders from both communities at the Oba’s Palace in Benin City.

Chief Uyi Okungbowa, the Ogua of Benin, alongside Chief Isaac Oghafua Oyeoba, the Oyeoba of Benin, formally conveyed the royal directive to the elders, noting that the decisions were made with the full backing of the Oba.

In line with tradition, the villagers of Uniaro and Uruokhokho held elaborate celebrations to mark the installations. With drums, singing, and dancing, the residents expressed joy over what they described as a new era in their traditional leadership.

The new Odionweres were officially installed at the Ogua’edion (Elders’ Chamber) after willingly undergoing the customary rites required for the role.

Additionally, the Oba approved the appointment of youth leaders in both communities to bolster grassroots governance. Mr. Goodluck Ekhator was named Okaighele (youth leader) of Uniaro, while Mr. Omorogieva Osasu was selected for Uruokhokho.

Both the village heads and youth leaders are expected to collaborate closely with elders in driving development and upholding the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom.