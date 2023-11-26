Oba Of Benin In Lagos, Felicitates Tinubu, Sanwoolu, Says President God-Ordained

…We Are Better Together As One Big Family

The paramount ruler of Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare 11, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the supreme court decision which reaffirmed his election at the March 23 Presidential election.

The Oba on a courtesy visit to the governor of Lagos state, Mr Babjide Sanwo-olu on Sunday, also said that Nigeria should resolve her differences and the people learn how to live together in peace and harmony as a large single family. While adding that Tinubu’s presidency is ordained by God.

On the visit with the Oba were Media mogul and owner of Arise Television network, Nduka Obaigbena, Imoukhuede Aig-Aigboje among other notable Edo indigenes.

Expressing delight in hosting the Oba, governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, at Marina State House expressed appreciation to the king whom he said ‘have time out of his very busy royal schedules to pay a courtesy visit to his subjects in Lagos.’

“We are deed excited that you have found time out of your very busy total duty, to find time and pay us a courtesy visit to Lagos. We do not take it for granted.

“We know that the Oba of Benin rarely lives in his kingdom and so we feel truly honoured that you have found time to come and look after your subjects here in Lagos”

He also expressed warm regard from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the royal father and his entourage.

“He said I should extend his best wishes to you and he knows that you will continue to pray for him and you also have repeated that here today.

“And so on behalf of Mr. President, we want to thank you for your fatherly role. For your prayers and your best wishes for his government” said the governor.

Speaking further, Sanwo-olu added that: “And I am sure he will not disappoint you. He will help us to reduce poverty in our land and give us a new sense of hope and redefine social economic development.”

He also said that efforts by the Tinubu Administration to revamp the economy are yielding results, saying:

“Just last week we saw another quarterly growth in GDP growth in the country. The GDP has improved from what it was in the last one and two quarters. The last quarter looks very well and we have said to him that he needs to do more.

Assuring that his government will continue in efforts to make life better for its residents.

“For us here in Lagos, we are the shoulder and the neck of the country. And we will continue to ensure that Lagos remains home to a lot of people. We will make the ambiance worthwhile for them.

Appreciating the Oba, Sanwo-Olu also hinted at the possibility of collaboration between the real father and the state in the area of arts, culture, and tourism.

“We want to commend you, sir, that you have not fallen short of the role your forefathers have given unto you.

“We pray that during your reign sir, the kingdom will grow in leaps and bounds.

He also prayed for a successful reign for the Omo Oba Ewuare 11.

In his remarks the Oba, while congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the supreme court judgment which affirmed his victory at the February 2023 general election, said he (the president) was ordained to be president of the country.

The traditional ruler also said he wishes That the country grow its democracy to a stage where it would avoid the controversies that usually trail presidential elections in the country.

“We want to repeat our congratulations to the president. We are happy that it’s all over now. It has gone to the end. Whatever controversies or objections cannot go beyond that. God has ordained that President Tinubu will be the president.

Oba of Benin also felicitated Governor Sanwo-Olu for the affirmation of BJ’s March 18th election by the apex court.

“We thank God for your success at the tribunal and we hope you will be successful and you will do well for us Nigerians.

Stating that Benin is the origin of Labos, the royal father said “We are all one and must learn to live with ourselves’, while also urging Nigerians to always see their diversity as a blessing and learn to resolve issues and learn to live together in peace and harmony.

“We are all one. We are all together, we are all Nigerians. It’s important to know that diversity is very important for Nigeria. If Nigeria should break today, we will be like a banana republic.

“Nigeria is big because we are all together. When they say the biggest country in Africa, it’s because of the way we are.

“It’s good to remain like this. But iron out the differences that we have. Everywhere we have differences. Let’s iron out and learn to live together like one big family where

“We thank God for Mr. President and his cabinet. On behalf of the Benin royal family, on behalf of the people and traditional institutions of Edo state and beyond.