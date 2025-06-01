Oba Of Benin Ends 7-Year-Old Communal Crisis

Share

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has brought an end to the seven-year-old leadership crisis in the Iguoshodin N’Igbemaba community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

This follows the monarch’s appointment of Pa Johnson Ahanor as the legitimate Odionwere (village head) of the community.

The Oba also ordered Mr. Friday Eghenayariore Agho to desist from parading himself as the Odionwere with immediate effect.

The royal verdict was delivered at the Oba’s Palace in Benin City after a review of the submissions from all parties involved in the protracted dispute.

In a related move, Oba Ewuare II suspended Pa Daniel Ewemade Igbinovia, the leader (Owere) of Iguoshodin N’Igbemaba—a subset of the Iwebu Royal Guild—over alleged misconduct.

The Oba reaffirmed that in Benin tradition, it is a taboo for younger individuals to assume leadership positions in communities where elders are still present.

He emphasized that age, not hierarchy within the Ogua Edion (Elders’ Council Chamber), remains a key criterion for selecting an Odionwere across villages in the Benin Kingdom.

He urged elders in all communities to uphold their responsibilities and assume their rightful roles in line with the kingdom’s tradition of shared leadership and communal values.

Meanwhile, both the newly appointed Odionwere, Pa Ahanor, and the Okaighele (youth leader) of the community, Mr. Kenneth Omoregbe, have completed the required traditional rites in accordance with Benin customs and traditions.

