Oba Of Benin Educates Tinubu’s Daughter On Market Leadership Traditions

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, has clarified the cultural structure and leadership roles within Benin markets to Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria.

During a courtesy visit to the Benin Palace, Tinubu-Ojo informed the Oba of her presence in Edo State to inaugurate Pastor Josephine Ivbazebule as the Iyaloja of all markets in the state.

However, the Benin Monarch firmly pointed out that the title and concept of “Iyaloja” do not align with the customs and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

Oba Ewuare II emphasised that in Benin culture, the recognised market leader is referred to as “Iyeki,” a role with deep-rooted cultural and spiritual significance. He explained that the Iyeki holds a sacred responsibility, performing traditional duties on behalf of the Oba within market shrines, in addition to overseeing the coordination of market affairs.

“Iyaloja is alien to us here in Benin. In Benin, you are in the home of culture, we have our culture here. I have discussed this matter with my chiefs and those that are knowledgeable. Do you know the role of Iyeki in Benin culture? Every Iyeki has a special relationship with the palace. Are you aware of that? Do you know that every Iyeki has a cultural role to perform inside every market?” the Oba stated during the engagement.

He further stressed that the Benin palace does not interfere with the affairs of market women as long as the Iyeki upholds her responsibilities, particularly in fulfilling ritual duties within the market shrines, which are done on behalf of the monarch.

Supporting the monarch’s explanation, Chief Osaro Idah, who was authorized by the Oba to address the visitor further, elaborated on the unique status of the Iyeki in each market. He noted that every market in Benin, including prominent ones like Oba Market and Ogiso Market, has its own independent Iyeki. These leaders are chosen by the traders themselves and must be presented to the palace for formal confirmation.

“Iyeki is independent in every market like the Oba Market, Ogiso Market and others. The traders select their leaders from within the market. The Iyeki do more than the role of coordinating traders. There are certain shrines inhabited in all the markets. They play certain roles on behalf of the palace. After their selection, they bring the person to the palace for confirmation. The novelty of general Iyeki is alien to Benin custom and tradition. We just believe the Iyaloja is your socio-cultural thing like you have other clubs. It is not in our culture to have a general Iyeki. Iyeki is particular to each market. No one has right to control the other in another market. The Iyeki in Oba Market has no role to play in Ogiso Market. The Oba established the market for all in the society,” Chief Idah said.