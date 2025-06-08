Oba Of Benin Confers Chieftaincy Titles On Deserving Individuals

Share

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, CFR, has conferred chieftaincy titles on several deserving individuals of Benin extraction, recognizing their dedication, discipline, and commitment to community service.

The conferment ceremony took place at the Ugha Ozolua axis of the Oba’s Palace in Benin City, where the newly appointed chiefs participated in the traditional Ekpomwen-abor—a Thanksgiving ritual to the Oba in appreciation of the honor bestowed upon them. The event was deeply emotional and served as a rich expression of the Benin Kingdom’s enduring cultural heritage.

Among those honored was Chief Godwin Emovon Ihama, who received the title of Obariyekagbon of Benin. Chief Kenneth Osadebamwen Iduriase was conferred with the title of Obazuhunwa of Benin, while Chief Osayawe Friday Odia was named Eriyo of Benin. Chief Nosakhare Osadiaye became the Uheloro of Benin, and Chief Charles Agbonavbare Asemota was titled Osarodion of Benin. Chief Patrick Okao received the title of Oka’ayagbona of Benin, while Chief John Aiyamenkhue was named Obayangbon of Benin. Also honored were Osaigbovo Osamwonyi as the Akenuwa of Benin, Chief Stephen Amadin, a retired Captain, as the Obamarhiaye of Benin, and Chief Uyi Okungbowa as the Ogua of Benin.

Chief Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin, spoke on the cultural and traditional significance of the ceremony. In his remarks, Chief Osayawe Friday Odia, now the Eriyo of Benin, expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God, the royal father, and his ancestors. He pledged to uphold the revered customs and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

The ceremony was marked by traditional songs, cultural displays, and presentations from various family members, cultural groups, and well-wishers, all celebrating the honor bestowed by the Oba and the rich legacy of the Benin monarchy.

Share