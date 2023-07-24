Oba Of Benin Assures Dokpesi’s Family Of Royal Support

Following the death of the late media mogul and founder of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has comforted the grieving family members, assuring them of the full support of the palace.

The traditional ruler who promised to keep Dokpesi’s family in his prayers, recalled how he gave free AIT live media coverage of the Coronation event in 2016, noting that his memory will remain evergreen.

“We will keep on praying for you. May God almighty and our ancestors grant our prayers. We are here for you. We will do our best to support you all the time.

“I want to assure you that we will do our best, personally and officially to keep on supporting the Dokpesi family, and his friends.

“We also had an idea of the challenges he had. He stood by his challenges and he came out stronger”, Oba Ewuare II said.

Earlier in his address to the Benin Monarch, Raymond Dokpesi-Junior, eldest son of the deceased, Raymond, thanked the Oba of Benin for his kind affection towards the Dokpesi’s family and wise counsel before, during, and after the funeral of their father.

Dokpesi-Junior, who was joined by his uncle, Mr Cyril Dokpesi, and other family members, friends, and well-wishers, spoke about loss and touched on the death of his father during the visit, solicited prayers from the Benin throne to enable them to defeat the vicissitudes of life.