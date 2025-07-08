Oba Of Benin Approves New Community Leaders In Ologbo Dukedom

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has approved the appointment of Pa John Obasuyi and Pa Ikpomwonsa Omorodion as the village heads (Odionwere) of Imasabor and Oghobaye communities, respectively, under the Ologbo Dukedom in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The announcement was made during an expanded meeting at the Oba’s Palace by Chief Uyi Okungbowa, the Ogua of Benin, and Chief Isaac Oghafua Oyeoba, the Oyeoba of Benin.

At the same event, Mr Uhunoma Igbinigie and Mr Omoregie Omoruyi were formally confirmed as Okaigheles (youth leaders) for Imasabor and Oghobaye communities.

Following Oba Ewuare II’s directive, both communities celebrated the appointments with traditional drumming, dances, and festivities over the weekend, marking the official installation of their new leaders.

In Imasabor, the second-ranking elder (Ozukpogieva), Pa Samuel Edogun, led Pa John Obasuyi and other community elders in performing traditional rites at the Ogua’edion (elders’ chamber), in accordance with Benin customs.

In his address, Pa Obasuyi expressed gratitude for the honour and sought the prayers and support of the elders to help him carry out his responsibilities effectively.

Similarly, Pa Ikpomwonsa Omorodion, the new Odionwere of Oghobaye, introduced Mr Omoregie Omoruyi as his Okaighele. He offered prayers to God and the ancestors for wisdom, protection, peace, and prosperity for the community.

Pa Friday Aghahowa, the Ozukpogieva of Oghobaye, pledged unwavering support to the new leadership and emphasized the importance of unity and development.

Chief Emmanuel Iyase, the Okao Eguae of Ologbo and Ehor Dukedoms, who was present at the installation ceremonies, expressed gratitude to Almighty God and Oba Ewuare II for granting approval to the new village heads.