Oba Of Benin Announces Mother’s Funeral 49 Years After Death

On Sunday, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, released the programme of events for the funeral rites of his late mother, 49 years after her transition.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Benin monarch made this announcement in a statement signed by Frank Irabor, Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, BTC and made available to newsmen in Benin City, the state capital.

According to the statement, the funeral rites were delayed because the tradition and customs of the Kingdom forbade the crown Prince (Edaiken) to perform the rites until he had been crowned the Oba.

Irabor said the funeral rites would commence on February 15, 2025, and end on March 27, 2025.

He said during the Ekasa ceremony, which is the second part of the funeral rites, the use of traditional coral beads in the Palace and in the kingdom would be suspended.

Recall that monarch had on November 21, 2021, conferred posthumously the title of Iyoba on his mother, Iyoba Omo N’ Ikuoyemwen, Iyoba Ewuare II.

The statement partly reads: “In keeping with Benin customs and tradition, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, Oba of Benin, will by the grace of God and, the royal ancestors perform in a private royal family ceremony, the funeral rites of his dear beloved mother, IYOBA OMO N’IKUOYEMWEN, IYOBA EWUARE II, who transited to eternal glory forty-nine years ago.

“For clarification purposes, in accordance with the Benin customs and tradition, the royal funeral rites could not be performed until the Edaiken (Crown Prince) ascends the throne, and crowned the OBA that the Oba had to first posthumously confer the title of Iyoba on his mother, and thereafter performs the funeral rites, hence the reason why it is taking place now.

“It will be recalled that His Royal Majesty conferred the Iyoba title posthumously on his dear mother on Sunday, 21st November 2021.

“The first part of the ceremony will last for fourteen days. The second part begins with Ekasa immediately the first part ends. This will be the official mourning period.

“The ceremony will begin on 15th February 2025 and ends on Friday, 28th February 2025. The venue is Eguae Iyoba N’Uselu by 5 Junction, Benin City.

“Ekasa group will commence their ceremony on 1st March 2025 till 27th March 2025. The performance which will end on the last day, 27th March 2025, will take place in the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

“From the 15th, February 2025, when the ceremony will begin, traditional coral beads will not be used in the Palace and in the Kingdom until the end of the Ekasa ceremony which is March 27, 2025.

“The whole of this period is declared the mourning period in the Kingdom”, Irabor said.

