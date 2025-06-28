Oba Of Benin Accuses Past Edo Govts Of Starving Palace Of Statutory Funds

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has accused past administrations in Edo State of deliberately starving the Benin Palace of its statutory funds.

The monarch made this allegation during a parley with journalists at his palace in Benin City, where he recounted how the palace endured a seven-month period without financial support from the government.

“At first, the government slashed the funds to the palace before eventually putting a stop to it,” Oba Ewuare II stated.

“During that period, the palace had to take responsibility for paying the palace staff and clearing the weeds around its surroundings.”

He described the move as a calculated attempt to undermine the authority of the Benin Palace, noting that it was not the first time such efforts had been made.

“That was meant to undermine the palace. But God and my ancestors did not allow them to prevail,” the monarch declared.

Recounting a similar incident during a past military administration, the royal father said that his grandfather supported a military officer due to their closeness only for the officer to order the construction of a storey building on a sacred ground directly opposite the palace.

“It was just to spite the palace,” he said, vowing that all sacred grounds that have been taken over in the past would be reclaimed.

Oba Ewuare II, however, expressed satisfaction with the current administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo, whom he commended for restoring the full entitlements of the palace and showing deep respect for the traditional institution.

He also praised the Federal Government for its efforts toward the return of the repatriated Benin artifacts.