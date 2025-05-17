Oba Musa Inducted Into Epe Council Of Obas

Share

In a landmark cultural development, the Orijeru of Igbooye Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba (Tpl.) AbdulRasaq Akanni Musa, has been formally inducted into the prestigious Epe Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The historic ceremony took place during the Council’s general meeting at the Epe Local Government Secretariat.

The event marked one year since Prince AbdulRasaq Akanni Musa was initially presented to the Council, beginning the traditional rites that led to his formal installation and recognition by the Lagos State Government.

Presiding over the investiture was the Chairman of the Epe Council of Obas and Chiefs, HRM Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe, who warmly welcomed Oba Akanni Musa into the fold.

Oba Animashaun offered prayers and words of encouragement, expressing confidence in the new monarch’s reign.

To commemorate his induction, Oba Akanni Musa hosted a symbolic reception at the Orijeru Palace, attended by dignitaries and members of the Igbooye Council of Baales.

During the reception, the monarch unveiled a new list of traditional chiefs, describing them as custodians of culture and community development.

The newly appointed chiefs are Chief AbdulBariu Olugbenga Quadri as Olisa, Chief Moruff Oluwadare Salami as Egbo, Chief Rufus Adedipe as Aare, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin as Balogun, Chief Rasaq Sanni as Otun, Chief Oluranti Adebanjo as Eleku, Chief Adegbenro Otunnowo as Oluti, Chief (Mrs.) Silifatu Amadasun as Iyalode, and Mrs. Olusola Odusanya-Omotoso as Erelu.

Oba Akanni Musa emphasized that the appointments were guided by tradition and structured to ensure inclusiveness, with every ruling house and quarter of the Igbooye Kingdom duly represented.

He also announced plans to confer honorary chieftaincy titles on deserving individuals—both indigenes and non-indigenes—who meet the kingdom’s criteria of moral integrity and community service.

“This marks a new era of unity, progressive leadership, and cultural continuity for our people,” the monarch declared, calling on all citizens to uphold and preserve the rich heritage of the Igbooye Kingdom.

The investiture solidifies Oba Akanni Musa’s standing in the traditional hierarchy and sets the tone for renewed dedication to cultural preservation and grassroots development.

