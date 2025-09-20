Oba Makinde Steals The Show At Maritime Golf Challenge

His Royal Majesty, Oba Ade- mola Makinde, the Onigemo 1, Owa of Igbajo, Osun State, was the player to beat at the maiden Nigerian Maritime Golf Challenge 2025, that took place on Thursday, September 18, at the Golf Section of the Ikoyi Club, Lagos.

The traditional ruler popularly called HRM ASK Makinde in the golf circle emerged the Overall Gross Winners (13)-81, with the organisers assuring of a better tournament in 2026.

David Adeniran emerged the Maritime Nett winner with Frank Gboneme and Abiodun Adeoye fin- ishing second and third respectively. Other winners at the event are; Aniete Udo (Nearest to the Pin Hole), Pat Ozoemene ((Ladies Lon- gest Drive Hole), Moses Jemuel and (Men Longest Drive Hole).

Ladies Nett winner was Timi Rowland while Eby Moses-Ma- du finished second with Reginald Okehie and Emmanuel Ogunka, fin- ishing first and second in the Veteran Nett respectively.

Maritime Veteran Nett winner was Adewale Raji while Bala Mo- hammed finished with the runner up award. Speaking with journalists after the one-day event, the Executive Director, Administration and Human Resources, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Isichei Osamgbi, who also doubled as the chairman, Organising Committee of the tournament, appreciated the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for bringing the consciousness of the blue economy to Nigerians. “We have really not been able to harness that potential and that con- sciousness is what we are bringing to bear,” he said.