Oba Lookman Of Africa

Share

He ascended the throne fully attired in Yoruba traditional costume befitting royals. There was no doubt that Ademola Lookman, a man who snubbed his country thrice, like Peter denied Jesus Christ in the Bible, fully regained the love of his countrymen by giving them a seventh African Footballer of the Year crown. Lookman made a bold statement as he opened his appreciation in Yoruba.

On a night the super striker became African Footballer of the Year 2024, his British upbringing and background disappeared.

Perhaps, this is just the beginning of more awards for a player who made his Eagles debut in 2022. Running back to Africa has brought with it a bagful of blessings. In the 2022/ 2023 season, Lookman was voted Player of the Season at Atalanta.

He retained the award in the 2023/2024 season. And the Italians will forever be grateful to this African diamond. Atalanta were nowhere in Europe all through their 117 years of life until ‘King Lookman’ arrived. The Serie A side could only boast of one reasonable trophy, the Copa Italia, which came in 1963.

That 60-year drought ended in Dublin, in 2023. Atalanta lifted the Europa Cup with a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. It was like a miracle that went against all the odds – for the Germans were unbeaten in 51 games in a row and had earned a new name, Neverlusen, for that feat. But Lookman showed little respect to the giants of Germany.

On Wednesday May 22, 2023, the Nigerian tore Leverkusen to shreds. He scored not just once, not twice but three times. Atalanta won 3-0, thanks to the hat-trick hero.

It was his very first career treble. Lookman also made history by becoming the first player to score three goals in a one-off Europa League grand finale.

After raising the bar in Europe, the striker continued to show class in Africa at the Cote d’Ivoire 2024 Nations Cup in January. The Super Eagles, blessed with Victor Osimhen, African Footballer of the Year 2023, were dreaded just for one lone tree in the forest. Humans forget so easily.

However, the CAF Award comes at a time when Nigerian football is in a mess. The Super Eagles are walking a tightrope, struggling to qualify for the 2026 World Cup…

Lookman had earned his stripes in Europe but was not given much respect in Africa. His debut for Nigeria in a crucial Qatar 2022 qualifier ended in disaster.

However, Cote d’Ivoire offered an opportunity to prove critics wrong. Lookman was outstanding for the Eagles. Against perennial foes, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, he got a brace.

As the Championships progressed, another goal came, in the quarter finals against Angola’s Palancas Negras. The Super Eagles left Abidjan with the silver medal.

Lookman made it to the CAF Team of the Tournament, with his three goals and one assist. Back home in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu rewarded the team with houses and national honours.

Recognition at home, by a country he rejected thrice, has continued to bring out the best from the Atalanta talisman. Lookman does not look back anytime he wears the national colours.

Before Nigeria though, there was England. As a member of that country’s Under 17 team, he won gold at the FIFA Championships in South Korea in 2017. Before then, the English had been unable to win a global soccer tournament since they hosted and lifted the World Cup in 1966.

Lookman has always looked up, displaying his best. In January 2023, he scored twice, in three consecutive matches for Atalanta against Salernitana, Spezia and Juventus, respectively. In his first game for the Italians, he scored in the 2-0 victory over Sampdoria.

When he moved to Germany in 2018, Lookman’s first Bundesliga appearance gave Leipzig a 2-0 advantage over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Experience gleaned over the years playing in England meant it was not wasted. However, the CAF Award comes at a time when Nigerian football is in a mess.

The Super Eagles are walking a tightrope, struggling to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, in a group that includes Rwanda, Lesotho, Benin Republic and South Africa.

It is strange that a team blessed with Osimhen and Lookman will depend on flops and flaws elsewhere to ever have a chance of advancing to the finals. Perhaps, this CAF crown will prove more befitting now.

We expect to see the best of the new king in town. The NFF should not only celebrate. This award coming after Osimhen clearly proves that Nigerians are talented footballers.

It is in their blood, having won the continent’s top individual male honour seven times. With sound management at the Glass House, more kings will join Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba, Osimhen and Lookman, as Africa’s best.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"