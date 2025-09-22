Oba Ladoja’s Reign Will Make Ibadan Greater – Ex-Oyo APC Chair

An erstwhile Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Chief Akin Oke, has predicted that the reign of the incoming Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Senator) Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, would attract unprecedented economic growth, all-round development and relative stability to the ancient city in view of the uncommon grace and unique personal attributes which the former governor possesses.

This Friday, a week-long series of activities put in place for the coronation of Oba Ladoja will be concluded with the performance of traditional rites by the kingmakers and the official presentation of the Staff of Office by Governor Seyi Makinde, while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to grace the occasion as a special guest of honour in company of other dignitaries from all walks of life.

In a statement issued on Monday, which he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Chief Akin Oke expressed his delight at the “eventual emergence of a strong-willed, energetic and passionate statesman who has prepared himself for the coveted throne over time.

“There is no doubting the fact that Oba Ladoja carries a lot of uncommon grace, having weathered the storm from childhood to attract greatness to himself.

“As a successful businessman, accomplished politician and leader par excellence, he is well-equipped to add great value to the city of Ibadan, Oyo state and Yorubaland as a first-class monarch and a custodian of the great heritage of bravery and class.

“As all is now set for the formal ascension of the throne by the new Olubadan, it is desired that he uses his wealth of experience, goodwill and connections to facilitate enduring peace, cooperation and solidarity among traditional rulers in Yorubaland, as well as in the entire country.

“It is our sincere wishes and prayers that Oba Ladoja enjoys longevity, sound health and increased favour from God to deliver the promise”, Oke concluded.