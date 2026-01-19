Oba Council Headship: Alaafin Remains Supreme, Says Group

The Oyo Forum, Abuja, has rejected the rotation of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs chairmanship. Governor Seyi Makinde last Thursday inaugurated the Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja as Chairman of the re-constituted Council.

However, the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Abimbola Owoade, who was absent from the event, frowned on the rotation system, and Makinde’s decision to make Oba Ladoja the chairman of the re-constituted Council.

In a statement yesterday, the Forum asked the governor to reverse the decision. The group said: “Recent actions by the Oyo State Government affecting the traditional order of the state compel a clear and firm response.

“The traditional hierarchy of Oyo is not a matter of administrative convenience or political experimentation. “It is a settled historical reality. At its apex stands the Alaafin of Oyo—supreme by history, civilisation, and sacred continuity, not by regulation, rotation, or contemporary political design.